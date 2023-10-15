New Message Claims Ukraine’s Weapons Used Hamas Against Israel

In a recent message posted on a Telegram group for Latinos living in the United States, a controversial claim has been made regarding the weapons used Hamas against Israel. The message suggests that these weapons have been smuggled from Ukraine. It implies that supporting Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, the United States is indirectly financing the global arms trade.

The author of the message supports this claim with a video that has been clearly manipulated and falsely attributed to the BBC. It is important to note that this video has already been debunked fact-checkers.

It is crucial to approach such claims with skepticism and verify the validity of the information provided. In this case, the use of a manipulated video raises doubts about the credibility of the message and its intentions.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas is a complex and sensitive issue that requires accurate and reliable information. Promoting false narratives can hinder efforts towards a peaceful resolution and further escalate tensions.

It is essential to rely on reputable sources and verified information when analyzing geopolitical conflicts. Misinformation and manipulation can have damaging consequences, fueling division and sowing discord among different communities.

Sources consulted:

– BBC fact-checking team