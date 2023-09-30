How to Watch the MLS Match Between Galaxy and Portland: Kick-Off Time and Team News

LA Galaxy will be facing off against the Portland Timbers in an MLS game at the Dignity Health Sports Park. The Galaxy are looking for their second win in six games, while the Timbers are aiming for their fifth straight victory in the league.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 9:30 pm ET on September 30 in the United States (US). It will be played at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, California.

For those who are unable to attend the game, it will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV through the MLS Season Pass. Live updates of the game can also be followed on GOAL, and highlights will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

In terms of team news, LA Galaxy will be missing Chicharito, Gaston Brugman, Martin Caceres, and Lucas Calegari due to injuries. Billy Sharp, the former Sheffield United forward, is expected to lead the attack for the Galaxy. Riqui Puig will also be looking to make an impact with his 14-goal contributions.

For the Portland Timbers, David Ayala, Jaroslaw Niezgoda, and Eryk Williamson will be unavailable due to injuries. However, Brazilian midfielder Evander could make a return to the starting lineup after missing the previous game against Colorado.

The head-to-head record between the two teams is not mentioned in the source article.

