How to Utilize WhatsApp Features for a Better User Experience

WhatsApp is the world’s most popular messaging application, with over 35 million active users of all ages and from all around the world. In order to enhance the user experience, the platform constantly develops updates with new tools and features. However, many users are unaware of some of these functions.

One such feature is the green dot that appears next to chats. This green dot in WhatsApp indicates that you have marked a message as unread. This can be useful if you have opened a chat but did not read the messages carefully, or if you want to select it to respond later.

To mark a chat as unread, follow these steps:

Open the chat you want to mark as unread. Tap on the chat name at the top of the screen. Tap the “Mark as Unread” button.

WhatsApp also allows users to customize notification tones and ringtones. Additionally, there is a way to read WhatsApp messages without triggering the “seen” status or disabling the double blue tick:

Access WhatsApp Web on your computer. Scan the QR code using your phone. Go to the “Chats” section in WhatsApp Web. Hover over the chat without clicking. A preview of the conversation will appear immediately. If the read receipt confirmation is enabled, the recipient will not see the double blue tick.

If you are curious about the content of a deleted message, you can utilize a feature that is available only for Android devices. This feature takes advantage of the “Notification History” section on Android devices. This section keeps a record of all notifications received on your phone, including deleted messages on WhatsApp. However, please note that this feature needs to be activated in the Settings menu, under Notifications and Notification History.

In conclusion, WhatsApp offers various features and elements that can be useful for different tasks. By exploring these functions, users can enhance their overall experience on the platform.

