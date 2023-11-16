Backup Limits in Google Drive: What You Need to Know

Google Drive has long been a convenient and cost-effective way to backup WhatsApp chats, allowing users to store their data without any storage limits. However, recent changes mean that Android users will no longer benefit from unlimited backups and will need to monitor their conversation size.(Source: Genbeta)

Starting in mid-December 2023 and continuing into the first months of 2024, Google Drive backups will begin to take up the allotted storage space on the cloud. This transition will occur gradually, with all Android systems receiving the update mid-year.

It is important to note that Google Drive only offers 15 GB of free storage. If your backups exceed this limit, you will need to purchase a subscription to increase your storage capacity.

The amount of storage used your backups will depend on the content of your chats. If your chats contain primarily texts, you won’t experience a significant increase in storage usage. However, if you tend to share photos and videos, it’s likely that you will quickly fill up your available storage space.

Furthermore, it’s worth mentioning that Google Drive also stores emails from your Gmail account, documents created in Google Drive, as well as images and videos from Google Photos. Therefore, it’s important to manage your overall storage usage across these applications.

FAQ:

Q: Will iOS users be affected these backup changes?

A: No, the backup changes only apply to Android users. iOS users’ WhatsApp backups will continue to be stored in iCloud.

Q: What happens if I exceed the 15 GB free storage limit?

A: If you exceed the 15 GB limit, you will need to purchase a subscription plan to increase your storage capacity.

Q: Can I manually manage my backup size?

A: Currently, WhatsApp does not provide a built-in feature to manually manage backup sizes. However, deleting individual chats or media files can help reduce the overall backup size.

Q: Are there alternative backup options available?

A: Yes, aside from Google Drive, you can also manually backup your WhatsApp chats exporting them to your device’s local storage or using third-party cloud storage services.

Q: How can I check my Google Drive storage usage?

A: You can check your Google Drive storage usage visiting the Google One website or using the Google Drive app on your device.

With these changes, it’s essential for Android users to regularly assess their backup storage usage to ensure they have enough space to store their important WhatsApp chats and media files.