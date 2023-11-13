Meta and Snapchat Face Scrutiny from the European Commission for Child Protection Measures

The European Commission has formally requested information from Meta and Snapchat, under the Digital Services Act (DSA) regulation. The Commission is seeking additional details on the steps taken these companies to comply with their legal obligations concerning child protection, particularly regarding risks to mental and physical health.

Meta and Snapchat are required to provide the requested information to the Commission December 1, 2023. The Commission will assess their responses and determine the next course of action. One possible outcome could be the formal initiation of proceedings under Article 66 of the DSA.

According to Article 74, paragraph 2 of the Digital Services Act, the Commission can impose fines for providing inaccurate, incomplete, or misleading information in response to a simple information request. In the event of non-response, the Commission can then require the information through a decision. Failure to respond within the specified deadline may result in the imposition of penalty payments.

As “very large online platforms,” both Snapchat and Meta are obligated to adhere to all provisions introduced the European regulation on digital services. This includes the assessment and mitigation of risks associated with the dissemination of illegal and harmful content, as well as the potential impact of such content on fundamental rights (including the rights of children) and the protection of minors.

It is worth noting that Meta has already received a previous request for information from the European Commission on October 19, specifically regarding the dissemination of terrorist and violent content, hate speech, and alleged misinformation.

FAQs

1. What is the Digital Services Act (DSA)?

The Digital Services Act is a regulation introduced the European Commission to govern digital platforms and online services operating within the European Union. It aims to establish comprehensive rules for these platforms to ensure consumer protection, fair competition, and safeguard fundamental rights.

2. What are the obligations of Meta and Snapchat under the DSA?

As “very large online platforms,” both Meta and Snapchat have a legal obligation to assess and mitigate the risks associated with the dissemination of illegal and harmful content. They must also consider the potential impact of such content on fundamental rights, including the rights of children and the protection of minors.

3. What are the potential consequences for Meta and Snapchat if they fail to provide the requested information?

Under the Digital Services Act, the European Commission can impose fines for providing inaccurate, incomplete, or misleading information in response to an information request. If the companies fail to respond within the specified deadline, the Commission can require the information through a decision and may impose penalty payments for non-compliance.

