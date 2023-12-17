Los Angeles City Council Approves Rent Increase Ordinance with Mixed Reactions

Summary: The Los Angeles City Council has recently passed an ordinance that limits rent increases on rent-stabilized units. Starting from February, renters can expect a minimum 4% increase in their rents, which may go up to 6% if landlords pay for gas and utilities. While some small property owners express disappointment, others believe this is a necessary step to address the housing crisis in the city.

Los Angeles City Council has taken a significant step adopting an ordinance aimed at regulating rent increases for rent-stabilized units. The decision, which garnered a 10-2 vote in favor, means that renters will witness a 4% increase in their rents starting from February. Additionally, if landlords cover gas and utilities, the increase can go up to 6%. However, the ordinance still needs approval from Mayor Karen Bass before it can be fully enacted.

This new regulation comes after a prolonged period of no rent increases, spanning more than three years. While many renters see this as a positive development, some small property owners disagree. Mike Werner, a property owner, expresses frustration, arguing that the freeze on rent increases has prevented owners from keeping up with mounting costs. Werner explains how this situation has made it difficult for him and fellow owners to sell their buildings, potentially leading to a decline in the city’s housing supply.

Property owners were hoping for more substantial increases, with some pushing for at least a 7% raise. Nevertheless, the decision to implement the ordinance reflects the City Council’s intent to strike a balance between supporting renters and addressing the housing crisis. Council member Hugo Soto-Martinez, who advocated for no increases and sought an extension to the rent freeze, emphasizes the need to consider the financial struggles faced residents due to the ongoing pandemic. Soto-Martinez also highlights the influence of corporate landlords in shaping the narrative surrounding rent regulations.

As Los Angeles strives to find a solution that benefits both renters and property owners, this new ordinance signals a pivotal moment in the city’s ongoing efforts to address housing affordability and stability.