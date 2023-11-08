Political Advertising on Social Media: A Closer Look

Political campaigns are increasingly taking advantage of digital platforms to reach and engage with voters. Beyond the organic content created candidates and political parties, paid advertising on social media has become a significant part of the campaign strategy. Recent data shows that the total investment in political advertising on Meta (Facebook and Instagram) in the last 90 days exceeded $2.981 billion.

According to an analysis Chequeado, the top ten spenders on Facebook and Instagram include primarily sites associated with the Union for the Fatherland, the alliance supporting presidential candidate Sergio Massa. Interestingly, the coalition outspent the combined political spaces of the other four presidential candidates who competed in the October 22nd elections.

It’s important to note that the analysis is based on publicly available data from the Facebook Ads Library, which only accounts for paid advertisements on social media and does not take into consideration other campaign expenses such as hiring communication teams, influencers, or the impact of traditional media on digital amplification.

Top Spenders in the Last 90 Days

The analysis covers the period from July 26th to October 24th and focuses on the 150 major advertisers. The official account of the Union for the Fatherland was the highest spender, investing over $101 million in the last 90 days. Following closely behind is “Derecho al Futuro” ($100 million), also from the same political space but focused on the Buenos Aires Province. “Union on Social Media” ($84 million), a site that highlights negative speeches from candidate Javier Milei (La Libertad Avanza), but also promotes voting for Massa, completes the top three.

Other political spaces only appear on the list from the fifth position onward. For example, two sites associated with former presidential candidate Juan Schiaretti, called “El Voto que Vale” ($61 million) and “Hacemos por Nuestro País” ($49 million), are positioned in the fifth and sixth places, respectively. Additionally, there are two pages presenting themselves as journalistic outlets, “Argentinos Online” ($47 million) and “Argentina tiene con qué” ($40 million), that promote content from various candidates.

It is worth noting that, of the top 150 spenders, more than a third, or 56 sites, are associated with campaigns Union for the Fatherland candidates, totaling $971 million. Juntos por el Cambio has 30 sites ($295 million), Hacemos por Nuestro Pais has 8 ($247 million), the FIT has 4 ($35 million), and La Libertad Avanza has 3 ($38 million).

While these numbers provide insights into the advertising investments of different political spaces, it is essential to remember that advertising spending is only one aspect of a campaign’s reach and impact. Factors like influencers, traditional media coverage, and grassroots organizing also play critical roles in shaping public opinion.

FAQ

What is the Facebook Ads Library?

The Facebook Ads Library is a tool launched Facebook in 2019 to provide transparency and information about political advertising on its platforms. It allows users to access information about ads, including who sponsored them and how much was spent.

Are these spending figures comprehensive?

No, the spending figures analyzed in this report only account for paid advertisements on Facebook and Instagram. Other campaign expenses, such as influencers, communication teams, or traditional media coverage, are not included.

How does advertising spending impact a candidate’s visibility?

Advertising spending is one way to increase a candidate’s visibility and reach. However, it is important to consider that other factors, like media coverage and grassroots organizing, also significantly contribute to a candidate’s exposure and recognition.

Is advertising the only way to amplify a campaign message?

No, advertising is just one of the tools available to amplify a campaign message. Influencers, traditional media, and grassroots efforts can also play a crucial role in spreading a candidate’s message and reaching a wider audience.

Sources: Chequeado