Los Angeles Business Owner at Risk of Closure Following Surge in Burglaries

A Los Angeles County business owner is facing an uncertain future as his establishment falls victim to a series of burglaries, with the latest incident occurring on Wednesday morning. The Glassell Park Construction and Electronics Company, located in the 2300 block of North San Fernando, was breached at least a dozen suspects who rammed a blue Kia Soul into its gate.

Surveillance footage captured the criminals fleeing the scene after stealing valuable items, abandoning the Kia and escaping in other getaway vehicles. Ryan Baggaley, the owner of the targeted business, received a call from the alarm system and hurried to the location while his wife contacted the police. Shockingly, it took two hours for law enforcement to respond.

Baggaley expressed his frustration with the delayed police response, pointing fingers at political leaders and the lack of officers patrolling the area. He blamed the current state of affairs for enabling these criminal activities and endangering the livelihoods of business owners. “You guys aren’t doing your job,” he stated plainly. “That’s the simple truth of the matter. We keep 30 guys employed, trying to pay our taxes. The least I can ask is for some patrolmen in the area.”

The repeated break-ins have taken a toll on Baggaley’s business, resulting in significant financial losses and impeding productivity. He now fears that his enterprise may not be able to withstand the mounting damage. “We’re a small business,” he explained. “We can’t afford $100,000 in damages.”

The troubling pattern of burglaries highlights the need for improved security measures and increased police presence in the area. Business owners, like Baggaley, require the assurance of prompt police responses and protection from criminal activities to sustain their livelihoods. Without adequate support, they face the dire prospect of shuttering their businesses and economic instability in their communities.