Shah Rukh Khan Bolsters Kolkata Knight Riders with Gautam Gambhir’s Return

In a thrilling social media session known as #AskSRK, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan delighted fans with his response to a query about Gautam Gambhir’s return to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The KKR franchise, owned Khan, made a brilliant move appointing Gambhir as their mentor. This comes as a reunion for the duo, as Gambhir previously captained KKR to two Indian Premier League (IPL) titles in 2012 and 2014.

When the question was raised a devoted KKR supporter on X, formerly known as Twitter, Khan modestly acknowledged that Gambhir is considered family. Shah Rukh expressed his fondness for Gambhir, proclaiming, “Kyunki @GautamGambhir humaara apna hai. KKR ka Captaan hai or family hai.”

Gautam Gambhir himself made a grand entrance on X, revealing his excitement for his return to KKR and the vibrant city of Kolkata, referred to as the ‘City of Joy’. The former Indian opener expressed his hunger for success, stating, “I am not only coming back to KKR but I am coming back to the ‘City of Joy’. I am back. I am hungry. I am number 23. Ami KKR.”

Gambhir’s departure from KKR in 2017 led him to become a mentor for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the past two seasons. However, despite securing play-off berths in consecutive seasons, the LSG faced struggles in advancing further. To address this, the team decided to bring in Justin Langer, an experienced former Australian opener and T20 World Cup champion, to assume the role of coach.

With the addition of Gambhir as mentor and the expertise of Langer as coach, both KKR and LSG are making strategic moves to enhance their gameplay and increase their chances of success in the upcoming IPL season. Fans of the Kolkata Knight Riders are eagerly awaiting the reunion of Shah Rukh Khan and Gautam Gambhir, as the charismatic duo aims to lead the team to new heights.

