Creating New Opportunities Beyond Sports: Shetellia Riley Irving’s Vision for Kyrie Irving’s Post-NBA Career

Shetellia Riley Irving, the CEO of A11Even Sports and agent to NBA player Kyrie Irving, has big plans for their future beyond the basketball court. In a recent interview with the “Earn Your Leisure” podcast, Shetellia shared her journey as a Black woman agent in a male-dominated industry and her ambitions to continue making waves.

While Shetellia currently represents Irving, she aims to expand her client roster and manage a staggering $1 billion in deals within the next two to three years. This ambitious goal highlights her determination to succeed and build generational wealth for herself and her clients.

Furthermore, Shetellia envisions passing the family business, A11Even Sports, to Irving once he decides to retire from the NBA. With Irving’s extensive experience in the industry, Shetellia believes he has the potential to become a game-changer and agent of change for future players entering the sports world. This transition would allow Shetellia and Irving’s father, Drederick Irving, to retire and enjoy their lives to the fullest.

One notable move made the team so far was the decision to not create an independent shoe brand for Irving after he lost his Nike deal. Shetellia explained that they wanted a more innovative and equity-driven approach. When discussing shoe deals with companies like ANTA, they focused on creating a contract that offered ownership and real equity, rather than traditional royalty-based agreements.

Shetellia’s strategic mindset and dedication to maximizing opportunities for Irving showcase her expertise and commitment to his long-term success. By carefully navigating the business aspect of Irving’s career, she aims to secure his financial future and open doors for other players in the industry.

As we look ahead to Irving’s retirement and the next chapter of his life, it is clear that Shetellia Riley Irving is envisioning a future of continued success, empowerment, and legacy building.