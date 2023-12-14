Feud between Nick Kyrgios and Boris Becker Ignites on Social Media

In a recent altercation between tennis star Nick Kyrgios and former tennis player Boris Becker, the social media platform ‘X’ became a battleground for their war of words. Kyrgios made controversial statements in an interview with The Athletic, suggesting that the current generation of tennis players would overpower those from the past due to the increased power in their shots. He specifically compared Pete Sampras to Novak Djokovic, claiming that the Serbian would dominate the American. These comments did not sit well with Becker, who was also mentioned Kyrgios.

Responding on ‘X’, Becker hit back at Kyrgios, questioning the Australian’s credibility and achievements in the sport. He pointed out that Kyrgios has never won a major championship as a player or coach, except for a doubles title in 2022. Becker listed numerous legendary players from past generations, such as Laver, Federer, Borg, Nadal, Sampras, and Djokovic, to emphasize the significance of respecting their contributions and not undermining their achievements.

Kyrgios, known for his fiery personality, retaliated against Becker’s comments. He expressed his unwillingness to compare himself to future players, suggesting that it is an ego-driven endeavor. Despite the heated exchange, Kyrgios wished Becker a speedy recovery and expressed anticipation to see him back on the court. Becker, in turn, acknowledged Kyrgios as an exciting player but emphasized that he needs to let his performance on the court do the talking.

While the argument between Kyrgios and Becker generated a lot of buzz, it ultimately did not escalate further. However, their exchange highlighted the ongoing discussions about the evolution of tennis and the contrasting perspectives between current and past generations. It remains to be seen how this debate will play out in the future.