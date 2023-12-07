Taylor Swift Songs Leave Kyra Sedgwick Stumped on Celebrity Jeopardy!

Summary: Actress Kyra Sedgwick’s knowledge of Taylor Swift songs was put to the test on last night’s episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! Unfortunately, Sedgwick struggled to identify any of Swift’s songs correctly, providing some humorous moments for viewers.

Kyra Sedgwick, known for her role in The Closer, showed her lack of familiarity with Taylor Swift’s music during a particularly challenging category on Celebrity Jeopardy! The category, “Also A Taylor Swift Song,” required contestants to match song titles that shared names with Taylor Swift tracks. However, Sedgwick failed to correctly identify any of Swift’s songs, repeatedly buzzing in with incorrect responses.

Although Sedgwick’s performance was far from impressive, it provided entertainment for viewers. The actress mistakenly associated the George Washington Bridge with a Rihanna song title, and her bewildered expressions added to the humor of the moment. Despite Sedgwick’s missteps, fellow contestants Amanda Seales and Mo Rocca were able to answer one Taylor Swift question correctly, showcasing their knowledge of the pop star’s discography.

Interestingly, Sedgwick’s household seems to be a fan of Taylor Swift. Last year, her husband Kevin Bacon and their daughter Sosie posted a video of themselves covering one of Swift’s songs. Additionally, Sedgwick and Bacon protested a drag ban earlier this year dancing to another Swift track on Instagram. It seems that Sedgwick’s lack of knowledge on Celebrity Jeopardy! was an exception and not reflective of her family’s appreciation for the artist.

While Sedgwick’s performance on Celebrity Jeopardy! may not have been stellar, it serves as a reminder that even celebrities can struggle with certain areas of pop culture. Perhaps given the opportunity, one day you could face off against these famous contestants and show off your trivia skills.