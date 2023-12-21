Kylie Jenner’s Fun with TikTok Filters

Kylie Jenner is no stranger to having fun on social media, and her latest TikTok video is no exception. The reality star and beauty mogul took to the popular platform to experiment with a Justin Bieber-themed filter, transforming herself into the “Yummy” singer.

In the video, Jenner can be seen sitting in a makeup chair, wearing a black furry robe, while a hairstylist styles her hair. With the help of the filter, she hilariously mimics Bieber’s signature mannerisms, bringing a smile to her face.

The TikTok video, set to Bieber’s 2009 hit “Love Me,” showcases Jenner’s playful side as she tries out different angles and facial expressions. At one point, she even uses the filter on her hairstylist, eliciting laughter from both of them.

This is not the first time Jenner has dabbled with TikTok filters. In a previous video shared on the platform, she tried out an aging filter that revealed her older self. Unsurprisingly, Jenner wasn’t a fan of the results, exclaiming, “I don’t like it!” and playfully shaking her head.

The 26-year-old has been open about her fear of the aging process. In an interview with her sister Kendall for The Sunday Times Style magazine, Kylie expressed her concerns about growing older. She confessed, “I’m scared of the day I turn 19. I really don’t want to grow past 18.”

While Jenner may have her reservations about aging, she certainly knows how to have fun and embrace different facets of pop culture through TikTok. Whether it’s channeling Justin Bieber or trying out amusing filters, she continues to entertain her millions of followers with her creativity and infectious energy.

So, if you’re ever in need of a good laugh or just want to see Kylie Jenner’s playful side, head over to her TikTok page and enjoy the delightful content she shares.