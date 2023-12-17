Kylie Jenner’s Iconic Shower TikTok Video Reveals the Perfect Lip Combo

Kylie Jenner, known for her glamorous TikTok videos, recently surprised fans filming a quick clip in the shower – a move she deemed “iconic.” But what caught everyone’s attention was not just her choice of location, but also her flawless makeup and the perfect lip color she wore.

In the video shared on December 13, Kylie can be seen standing in the shower with wet hair, lip-syncing to a voiceover clip of her sister Kim Kardashian and Britney Spears’s song “Gimme More.” Despite being under running water, Kylie’s makeup remains intact, with not a single smudge or running mascara in sight.

However, it was her lip color that truly stole the show. The shade she wore was a simple, creamy neutral rose that looked incredibly flattering even in the midst of a shower. Fans were left wondering what product she used to achieve this effortlessly chic look.

While the specific lip combo has not been revealed, beauty enthusiasts have been speculating about possible products that can replicate the look. Some believe it could be a combination of Kylie Cosmetics lip liners and liquid lipsticks, which are known for their long-lasting formulas and vast range of shades.

This shower TikTok video showcased Kylie’s ability to effortlessly elevate any environment and her impeccable makeup skills. It’s no wonder fans are eagerly waiting to get their hands on the lip color that made her shower look truly iconic.

As always, Kylie Jenner continues to captivate her audience with her innovative and trend-setting beauty choices. Whether it’s a glamorous photoshoot or a quick video in the shower, she always manages to maintain her flawless style and leave her fans inspired.