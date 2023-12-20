Hailey Bieber Reacts to Kylie Jenner’s Hilarious Justin Bieber Filter Video

Hailey Bieber had a good laugh at Kylie Jenner’s expense when she spotted the reality star’s funny TikTok video. In the clip, Kylie used a filter to transform her face into that of Justin Bieber’s. The video, which Kylie filmed while getting her hair done, showed her with thick eyebrows, a faded pencil mustache, and a slight goatee, giving her an uncanny resemblance to Justin. The video was set to Justin’s 2009 track “Love Me.”

Kylie and her sister Kendall are known to be close friends with Justin and his wife Hailey. In fact, Hailey couldn’t contain her laughter when she saw the video and commented, “I’m screaming!” Fans of Kylie also found the video hilarious, with one suggesting that Justin should try going brunette, and another stating their love for Kylie’s sense of humor.

This is not the first time the Jenner sisters and the Biebers have bonded. They have been spotted together on various occasions, such as ringing in the new year in Aspen and wearing matching leather jackets at Coachella. In addition, Hailey has even promoted Kylie’s products in a video on her social media, showcasing her daily skincare routine.

Further demonstrating their close friendship, Kylie and Hailey also went for a matching Halloween costume in 2022. They dressed up as Elphaba from the musical Wicked, with green makeup, as part of Hailey’s “Who’s in My Bathroom” video series on YouTube.

Hailey’s playful reaction to Kylie’s video highlights the fun and supportive relationship between the two sets of friends, bringing a smile to the faces of all their fans.