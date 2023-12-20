Kylie Jenner Playfully Implies Collaboration with Justin Bieber in Hilarious TikTok

Kylie Jenner took to TikTok to showcase her playful side and poke fun at her celebrity friends. In a hilarious video, Jenner sported a Justin Bieber face filter while getting her hair done, impersonating the pop star and smoldering at the camera. The video took a comedic turn when the filter applied itself to Jenner’s hairstylist’s face, resulting in laughter between the two. The funny clip earned Hailey Bieber’s approval, as she commented, “I’m screaming!”

Fans also chimed in with their reactions, with one user calling Jenner’s performance her “Bieber era.” Even Hulu, the streaming home of The Kardashians, joined in on the fun, suggesting a collaboration between Justin and Kylie Cosmetics.

Despite rumors and past connections, Kylie Jenner has been friends with Justin and Hailey Bieber for years. In 2015, it was confirmed that Justin and Kourtney Kardashian, Jenner’s older sister, had hung out several times. However, Jenner and Hailey have maintained a close friendship, even after Justin and Hailey tied the knot in 2018, and Kardashian married Travis Barker last year.

This isn’t the first time Jenner and Hailey have made headlines for their playful antics. Earlier this year, they were accused of sparking a feud with Justin’s ex, Selena Gomez, seemingly making fun of her eyebrows. However, Jenner denied the rumors, stating that there was no shade towards Gomez and that fans were making something out of nothing. Gomez also chimed in, affirming her support for Kylie.

Gomez later lightened the mood using the drama to promote her Rare Beauty Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel. In an Instagram post, she playfully mentioned her love for laminated brows and shared her new beauty product.