Kylie Jenner Shares Playful TikTok Video While Taking a Bath

Kylie Jenner surprised her fans with a fun and playful TikTok video that she recorded while taking a bath. The short clip quickly gained attention and received an impressive 1.1 million views. In the video, Jenner flaunts her natural beauty as she lip-syncs to a quote from her sister Kim Kardashian.

Jenner can be seen tucking her hair behind her ear and mouthing the words, “Because it’s iconic. And I love to do iconic s***.” The quote was from a scene in The Kardashian Season 4, where Kim reflected on her decision to take on a serious role in American Horror Story. It seems that Jenner was teasing her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, with the playful video.

Jenner and Chalamet have been dating since the beginning of this year, but they took their time before making their relationship official. They finally went public with their romance during an appearance on Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour show in September.

While Chalamet has been busy promoting his recent film, Wonka, Jenner has been supporting him behind the scenes. She attended the premiere’s after-party earlier this month but kept a low-key presence to celebrate her beau’s success.

This lighthearted TikTok video showcases Jenner’s playful side and playful relationship with Chalamet. It’s clear that the couple enjoys having fun together, and Jenner doesn’t shy away from sharing that with her fans. Stay tuned for more updates from this adorable couple!