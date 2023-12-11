Kylie Jenner Supports Timothée Chalamet at Wonka Premiere

Kylie Jenner continues to show her support for boyfriend Timothée Chalamet during his press tour for the highly anticipated film, Wonka. While maintaining a low profile, Jenner attended the second premiere of the movie, joining Chalamet at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

Despite skipping the red carpet, Jenner made a stylish entrance, wearing a sheer black top, a flowing maxi skirt, and carrying a sleek black bag. Her signature dark curls added an extra touch of glam to her look.

This is not the first time Jenner has shown her support for Chalamet’s latest project. She previously flew to the UK to attend the London premiere of Wonka and also attended the after-party for the film. Although no photos were released of the couple together at the event, the insider reports that they enjoyed their time together.

Jenner and Chalamet have been dating for over six months, confirming their relationship publicly in September last year. According to a source close to the couple, Jenner is “incredibly happy” with Chalamet, and they have defined their relationship as boyfriend and girlfriend.

The source also revealed that Chalamet is supportive of Jenner’s career, and she reciprocates the same. They both make an effort to attend important events for each other, which has contributed to the success of their relationship. The insider described their relationship as “good” for Jenner, noting that she appears content, relaxed, and focused since being with Chalamet. Her family also approves of their relationship and holds him in high regard.

As Jenner continues to support Chalamet on his Wonka press tour, fans are eager to see their adorable relationship grow both on and off the red carpet.