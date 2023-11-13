Kylie Jenner Shows Support for Timothée Chalamet at SNL Afterparty

Kylie Jenner made a stylish entrance at the “Saturday Night Live” afterparty in New York City, rocking an all-black ensemble to show support for her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet. The reality star arrived separately from Chalamet and stole the spotlight with her chic look.

Jenner looked absolutely dazzling in an off-the-shoulder black top, matching pants, and heels. She completed her elegant outfit with a black handbag and stylish shades. Chalamet, on the other hand, embraced a colorful vibe for the night, wearing a fleece-lined purple jacket over a blue and red hoodie. His casual outfit was completed with dark gray jeans, sneakers, and a black baseball cap.

Chalamet, who previously hosted SNL in 2020, revisited one of his popular characters from that time – Smoke Chedda Tha A$$ Getta, a Soundcloud rapper played alongside Pete Davidson. The skit featured cameo appearances from notable personalities like Alec Baldwin, Rick Rubin, and Dr. Cornel West, and celebrated the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

The star-studded night continued at the afterparty, where celebrities like Dakota Johnson, Phoebe Bridgers, Sophie Turner, Bo Burnham, Jon Hamm, Anna Osceola, and others joined in the festivities.

Earlier in the day, Kylie’s mother, Kris Jenner, took to her Instagram Story to show support for Chalamet and promote his SNL appearance.

Kylie and Chalamet have been dating since April and went public with their relationship in September. Despite their efforts to keep their romance relatively low-key, their public outings and affectionate displays have caught the attention of fans.

As Kylie Jenner continues to impress with her glamorous appearances, her support for Timothée Chalamet on SNL adds another exciting chapter to their blossoming relationship.

FAQs

1. When did Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet start dating?

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet began dating in April.

2. Who did Timothée Chalamet portray during his previous hosting stint on SNL?

During his previous hosting stint on SNL, Timothée Chalamet portrayed a Soundcloud rapper named Smoke Chedda Tha A$$ Getta.

3. Which celebrities attended the “Saturday Night Live” afterparty?

Celebrities like Dakota Johnson, Phoebe Bridgers, Sophie Turner, Bo Burnham, Jon Hamm, Anna Osceola, and others attended the “Saturday Night Live” afterparty.