Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash After Showing Support for Israel on Social Media

Kylie Jenner, popular American celebrity and entrepreneur, recently faced criticism on social media for briefly showing support for Israel on her Instagram story. Jenner had shared a picture from the Instagram account @standwithus, which supports Israel, but deleted it shortly after. Her show of solidarity coincided with a surprise attack launched Hamas on Israel, resulting in over 200 deaths, including an IDF commander.

While President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken expressed their support for Israel, Jenner’s actions sparked outrage among some social media users. Numerous people expressed their disappointment and disgust, with one user stating, “i’ve never been more disappointed and disgusted Kylie Jenner in my entire life.” Another user called her one of the dumbest celebrities they have ever seen.

Amidst the escalating conflict, UNICEF, the United Nations’ child advocacy group, called for an immediate cessation of hostilities. UNICEF’s executive director, Catherine Russell, emphasized the importance of protecting children from harm and ensuring their right to grow up in peace, in accordance with international humanitarian law.

Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, vowed to retaliate against Hamas for the attack. The situation remains tense, with global attention focused on the ongoing conflict and calls for de-escalation.

Definitions:

Hamas: a Palestinian political and military organization recognized as a terrorist group many countries. They control the Gaza Strip and have engaged in conflicts with Israel.

IDF: Israel Defense Forces, the military forces of the State of Israel.

UNICEF: United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, a United Nations agency that provides humanitarian and developmental assistance to children and mothers in developing countries.

International Humanitarian Law: a set of rules and principles that regulate armed conflict, ensuring the protection of civilians and preventing unnecessary suffering.

Image: Kylie Jenner on Twitter

