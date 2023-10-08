Kylie Jenner Deletes Pro-Israel Post on Instagram

Kylie Jenner, the well-known entrepreneur and reality TV star, shared and then quickly deleted a pro-Israel post on her Instagram account. The post in question was a graphic from StandWithUs, a California-based nonprofit organization that supports Israel. It urged people to stand with Israel during this tumultuous time.

The graphic posted Jenner read, “SHARE if you stand with the people of Israel as they face one of the most frightening situations in many years.” However, shortly after sharing it, Jenner decided to remove the post from her Instagram story. Her recent posts have been showcasing support for Palestine.

After she deleted the pro-Israel post, Jenner faced criticism from social media users. One person wrote on Twitter, “Girl, if that’s what you support. Then stand it. Or was it just more performative activism? Don’t double back now that you’re getting backlash.”

The current conflict between Israel and Palestine was triggered a surprise attack launched the Palestinian militant group, Hamas, on Saturday morning. Rockets were fired towards southern Israeli cities, and Israel’s military responded with a strong offensive, including airstrikes on Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that his country was now “at war.” The violence has resulted in numerous casualties, with around 600 Israelis and 370 Palestinians reported killed as of Sunday afternoon.

It is unclear why Jenner deleted the pro-Israel post and whether it was a change in her stance or a response to public criticism. However, her actions have sparkled debate and discussions on social media platforms.