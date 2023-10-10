Kylie Jenner Shows off Figure in TikTok Video Amid Pregnancy Speculation

Kylie Jenner has recently shared a TikTok video from her drafts where she flaunts her curvy figure in a skintight, fully beaded dress. The video comes amidst speculation that the reality TV star is pregnant with her third child. In the video, Kylie can be seen lip-syncing to a popular soundte while sitting back in what appears to be the seat of her private jet. She showcases her outfit, a gold gown with a plunging neckline and a keyhole-shaped cutout in the center.

Despite the rumors of her pregnancy with boyfriend Timothee Chalamet, Kylie’s waist looked tinier than ever in the video. She already shares a daughter, Stormi, and a son, Aire, with her ex Travis Scott. The rumors of Kylie’s pregnancy started in the spring when she and Timothee were rumored to be dating. Their relationship was confirmed when they were seen showing PDA at a Beyonce concert.

Fans have been speculating about Kylie’s possible pregnancy based on various clues. One clue was a promotional photo she shared for Kylie Cosmetics where she sucked on an ice pop, leading fans to believe it was a pregnancy announcement. Another clue came when the couple attended the Beyonce Renaissance Tour and were captured talking to each other in the VIP section. In a viral video, Kylie moved to place her back against the barrier when she saw the camera filming her, leading fans to speculate that she is already pregnant.

Kylie’s recent photo dump on Instagram during her time in Paris for Fashion Week also fueled pregnancy rumors. In a mirror selfie, she wore a skintight bodysuit that some fans claimed showed a small baby bump. The comments section flooded with questions and speculations about her pregnancy.

While the pregnancy rumors continue to swirl, Kylie continues to showcase her style and figure, fueling the speculation even further. Only time will tell if there’s any truth to the rumors.

