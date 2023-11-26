Unique Holiday Celebrations: Celebrities Share How They Spent Thanksgiving

As the holiday season commences, celebrities around the world are offering glimpses into their unique Thanksgiving celebrations. While some opted for traditional turkey feasts, others took the opportunity to embark on exciting adventures or focus on quality family time. Let’s take a closer look at how a few notable stars celebrated this Thanksgiving.

Kylie Jenner, the renowned Kardashian star and makeup mogul, shared heartwarming moments with her children, Stormi and Aire. In an Instagram post, she captured a sweet photo with her little ones, referring to them as her “everything.” Jenner also let fans in on her Thanksgiving dinner, which included her sisters, including Kendall Jenner. It’s evident that family holds a special place in her holiday festivities.

Meanwhile, singer and songwriter Sabrina Carpenter took a different approach diversifying her Thanksgiving experience. She found herself in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, as part of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. The talented musician not only graced a stadium with her incredible voice but also enjoyed the vibrant culture and energy of the city. As an opener for Swift, Carpenter will soon captivate audiences in São Paulo.

And across the globe, Sydney Sweeney, best known for her role in “Euphoria,” created lasting memories in the scenic Gold Coast of Australia. While reports suggest that she was there for reshoots of her upcoming romantic comedy film, “Anyone but You,” alongside co-star Glen Powell, Sweeney also made time for exploration and leisure. The stunning beaches and lively atmosphere made for a memorable Thanksgiving experience.

Celebrities continue to demonstrate that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to celebrating Thanksgiving. Whether it’s cherishing precious family moments, embarking on international adventures, or indulging in film projects overseas, these stars remind us to embrace the diversity of our holiday traditions.

