Kylie Jenner Loses Instagram Followers After Posting and Deleting Israel Support

Kylie Jenner, the reality star and entrepreneur, has faced backlash and lost approximately 328,000 Instagram followers after sharing and quickly deleting a post expressing support for Israel. The post, which she reposted from the Instagram account @standwithus, featured the Israel flag and the message “Now and always, we stand with the people of Israel.”

Jenner faced accusations of “performative activism” from her followers, who expressed disappointment that she had removed the Instagram Story so swiftly. One person remarked that she should “stand” her support for Israel instead of retracting it due to backlash. Another criticized her lack of knowledge, saying, “Someone ask Kylie Jenner to point to Israel on the map.”

It is worth noting that other celebrities such as Gal Gadot, Ron Perlman, Madonna, Nina Dobrev, and Amy Schumer have also shown their support for Israel on social media. However, Kylie Jenner’s post received particular scrutiny, with critics suggesting that her intentions were insincere and that she only shared it to generate attention.

In addition to the controversy surrounding Jenner’s post, the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has sparked widespread discussion and debate. Mia Khalifa, for example, had a work contract terminated after she commented on the conflict and called for Palestinian citizens to film horizontally. She later clarified that her statement was not intended to incite violence but rather to express support for those fighting for freedom.

As the situation in the region continues to unfold, it remains important to approach such sensitive topics with knowledge, understanding, and empathy for all those involved.

