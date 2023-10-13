Kylie Jenner Loses Millions of Instagram Followers After Pro-Israel Post

Kylie Jenner, the popular social media influencer and half-sister of Kim Kardashian, has reportedly lost hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram after showing support for Israel. The controversy arose when Jenner shared a post on Instagram stories expressing solidarity with Israel amidst the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The 26-year-old faced intense criticism from social media users who questioned her stance on the Palestinian casualties and the decades-long Israeli occupation. Many criticized Jenner for delving into political matters and accused her of supporting the “genocide” of the Palestinian people.

Following the backlash, Kylie Jenner deleted the pro-Israel post. However, her follower count took a hit, reportedly dropping from 400 million to 399 million after losing approximately one million followers.

This is not the first time Jenner has experienced a loss in followers due to controversial posts. Previously, she faced backlash for seemingly taking sides in a feud between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez.

The incident surrounding Jenner’s support for Israel highlights the power of social media and the impact that public figures can have on political discourse. It also raises questions about the responsibility of influencers when it comes to discussing sensitive and highly charged topics.

While social media gives individuals a platform to express their opinions, it is crucial for individuals with massive followings like Kylie Jenner to consider the potential consequences and the wider implications of their posts. The incident serves as a reminder that public figures need to be mindful of the influence they wield and the diverse perspectives of their followers.

