Fashionable Night Out: Kylie Jenner Spotted at SNL After Party with Timothée Chalamet

Fashion-forward reality TV star Kylie Jenner made a stylish appearance at the Saturday Night Live after party over the weekend. The young mogul was rumored to be spending time with her alleged boyfriend, actor Timothée Chalamet, who had just hosted the popular sketch show on November 11.

Jenner showcased her fashion prowess in an all-black ensemble, wearing a skintight mini dress with a trendy asymmetrical neckline that exposed one shoulder. To complete her look, she paired the dress with opaque leggings, black heels, and a pair of sleek sunglasses for that extra touch of glam.

Chalamet, on the other hand, opted for a casual yet stylish outfit as he left the studio. He wore gray jeans, a purple jacket lined with shearling, and a blue and red hoodie. Completing his ensemble were black canvas sneakers with thick white soles and a black baseball cap.

These two have been the subject of romance rumors since April, and while they have been spotted together on multiple occasions, neither has spoken openly about their relationship. However, they have been seen engaging in sweet displays of affection. Over the summer, the alleged couple was caught kissing at a Beyoncé concert and again at the U.S. Open.

Insiders close to Jenner have described her relationship with Chalamet as “fun and uncomplicated.” They have been dating for about six months, and according to a source, Chalamet understands the reality star’s need to prioritize her two children, whom she co-parents with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

Jenner and Scott had an on-again-off-again relationship for several years before officially calling it quits. Despite their split, they maintain a cordial relationship for the sake of their five-year-old daughter, Stormi, and one-year-old son, Aire.

For Jenner, her time with Chalamet is a chance to unwind and enjoy dating without any pressures. The source added, “Kylie is having fun. After years of back and forth with Travis, she just wants to date without any pressure.”

There’s no denying that Jenner’s sense of style is always on point, and her appearance at the SNL after party alongside Chalamet only further solidifies her status as a fashion icon. With each public outing, Jenner continues to captivate fans and set new trends in the world of fashion.

FAQ:

1. Who did Kylie Jenner meet at the Saturday Night Live after party?

– Kylie Jenner was spotted at the SNL after party with actor Timothée Chalamet.

2. How long have Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet been dating?

– The alleged couple has been romantically linked since April.

3. Who is Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend?

– Kylie Jenner shares two children with her ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott.

4. What did Kylie Jenner wear to the SNL after party?

– Jenner wore an all-black ensemble, including a skintight mini dress with an asymmetrical neckline, opaque leggings, and black heels. She also accessorized with sleek sunglasses.

5. What was Timothée Chalamet’s outfit at the SNL after party?

– Chalamet left the studio wearing gray jeans, a purple jacket lined with shearling, and a blue and red hoodie. He completed his look with black canvas sneakers and a black baseball cap.