Kylie Jenner Deletes Controversial Instagram Story Supporting Israel

Kylie Jenner faced backlash on social media after posting an Instagram story expressing support for Israel in the wake of attacks Hamas. The story featured a picture of Israel’s flag with the text, “Now and always, we stand with the people of Israel!” However, Jenner quickly deleted the post after receiving negative feedback from her followers.

Screenshots of Jenner’s story were shared users, revealing that she had reshared an image from the account of nonprofit organization StandWithUs, which supports Israel and opposes antisemitism. Many users took issue with Jenner’s stance and replied with comments expressing support for a free Palestine.

Although the Instagram story is no longer available, commenters have continued to address Jenner’s support for Israel on her most recent Instagram grid post. One commenter criticized her for getting involved in politics and supporting Israel, stating, “Palestine has been suffering for ages.” Others responded posting Palestinian flags and calling for Jenner’s followers to unfollow her.

The controversy surrounding Jenner’s post highlights the sensitive nature of discussing political issues on social media. In an increasingly polarized world, public figures like Jenner often face intense scrutiny for their statements. However, it also serves as a reminder of the power these individuals wield, with Jenner boasting a massive following of 400 million on Instagram alone.

Source: Mike Roe