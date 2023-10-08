Kylie Jenner Deletes Pro-Israel post from Instagram Stories

Kylie Jenner, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics and popular reality TV star, recently found herself at the center of controversy when she posted a pro-Israel message on her Instagram stories. The post, which featured the flag of Israel with the caption “Now and always, we stand with the people of Israel,” was only up for a few minutes before being deleted.

Despite the short-lived nature of the post, many fans and critics were quick to weigh in on the matter. Some speculated that Jenner’s team may have removed the post on her behalf, while others pointed out that it had been seen many before its deletion.

While some praised Jenner for expressing her support for Israel, others criticized her for what they perceived as “performative activism.” They accused her of jumping on the bandwagon without fully understanding the situation or its historical context.

The situation in Israel has sparked heated debates worldwide, with Palestinian officials reporting a high death toll and numerous injuries due to Israeli air strikes. On the other hand, Israeli officials maintain that they are still in the process of defending their territory against ongoing attacks from Hamas.

As of now, Jenner has not commented on the post or the controversy surrounding it. However, the incident serves as a reminder of the influence that celebrities have on social media and the importance of carefully considering the messages they share with their massive following.

