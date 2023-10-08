Kylie Jenner Deletes Instagram Post Supporting Israel After Backlash

According to reports, Kylie Jenner posted and quickly deleted a message on her Instagram story showing support for Israel after Hamas launched an attack against the country over the weekend. Jenner’s previous Instagram posts, which included support for Palestinians, caused backlash from her followers.

The post in question was a screenshot from the account @StandWithUS, stating, “now and always we stand with the people of Israel.” However, she removed the post approximately an hour later due to the influx of pro-Palestinian comments flooding her Instagram.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared “war” in response to the attack and called for a massive military response. He stated, “Citizens of Israel, we are at war — not in an operation, not in rounds — at war.” The Hamas attack has resulted in the death of at least 600 Israelis and over 2,000 injuries. The group has also taken hostages in Gaza, prompting preparations for engagement from the Israeli military.

In response to the escalation, Israel’s security cabinet also declared war, unlocking “significant military activities.” President Biden and other U.S. officials have condemned the attacks and reaffirmed their support for Israel.

While Kylie Jenner’s team has yet to comment on the situation, her actions have sparked controversy and drawn attention to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Source: Business Insider, Times of Israel, Fox News