Kylie Jenner Deletes Instagram Post Supporting Israel After Backlash from Fans

Kylie Jenner recently faced backlash from her followers on Instagram after she posted and then quickly deleted a story expressing support for Israel. According to reports, the post was shared in response to the recent attack launched Hamas against Israel.

Jenner’s Instagram account has been flooded with support for Palestinians in recent days, with users sharing images of the Palestinian flag and calling for the liberation of Palestine. However, Jenner’s support for Israel, which she shared from the account @StandWithUS, was met with criticism from her followers.

The reality TV star removed the post about an hour after sharing it, but the pro-Palestinian comments on her account continued. Jenner’s team has not yet responded to requests for comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu officially declared “war” in response to Hamas’ attack and called for a massive military response. The security cabinet of Israel has also declared war, unlocking significant military activities in the country.

In the midst of the conflict, President Joe Biden and other U.S. cabinet officials have condemned the attacks and reiterated America’s support for Israel. Biden stated, “In this moment of tragedy, I want to say to them and to the world and to terrorists everywhere that the United States stands with Israel.”

It remains to be seen how Jenner’s post and subsequent deletion will impact her relationship with her followers and the ongoing conversation surrounding the Israel-Palestine conflict.

