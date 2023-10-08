Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash for Supporting Israel: Reality Star Deletes Pro-Israel Post

Kylie Jenner received criticism from her fans after expressing support for Israel on social media. Jenner had shared a photo from the account @StandWithUs on her Instagram story, featuring the Israeli flag and a message of solidarity. However, she quickly deleted the post within an hour due to the backlash she received from some of her 400 million Instagram followers. Supporters of Palestine flooded her comments section with Palestinian flags, gifs, and #freepalestine hashtags.

Jenner’s decision to delete the post may have been influenced the fact that other celebrities, including Ashley Tisdale, Sofia Richie, Nina Dobrev, Gal Gadot, and Bruno Mars, have also shown support for Israel following recent attacks. These attacks, carried out the terrorist organization Hamas, have resulted in the deaths of over 600 Israelis and left thousands more injured or missing.

Despite the gruesome acts committed Hamas, some liberal politicians, celebrities, and individuals in Jenner’s comments section have expressed sympathy for the terrorists. There were speculations that Jenner’s post may have caused tension between her and her supermodel friend Bella Hadid, whose father is Palestinian.

While Jenner’s knowledge of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict may be limited, it is important to recognize that the terrorist acts committed Hamas are abhorrent and innocent civilians should not be subjected to such violence. It is crucial for public figures like Jenner to carefully consider the content they share on social media and be aware of the impact their statements can have.

Sources:

– OutKick