The Atlanta Braves Make a Bold Move, Trading Kyle Wright to the Kansas City Royals

The MLB offseason is always full of surprises, and the Atlanta Braves have certainly sent shockwaves through the baseball world with their recent trade. The Braves have decided to part ways with pitcher Kyle Wright, trading him to the Kansas City Royals. In return, the Braves will be taking a chance on Jackson Kowar, a 27-year-old right-handed reliever with one minor league option left on his contract.

This trade marks the end of a six-year run for Wright with the Braves, a team he shared a World Series victory with in 2021. It’s always tough to say goodbye to a player who has been with a team for so long, and Wright took to Instagram to express his gratitude to the fanbase and the organization. Instead of quoting his heartfelt message, let’s just say that Wright thanked the Braves for the opportunity to play for his childhood team and expressed his gratitude for the memories and friendships he made during his time in Atlanta.

Unfortunately, Wright won’t be able to contribute on the field in the upcoming 2024 season due to a shoulder injury that required surgery. This past season, he struggled with persistent shoulder problems, which led to a decline in his performance. In nine games (seven starts), he posted a disappointing 6.97 ERA and 1.839 WHIP. However, it’s important to remember that Wright’s career is not defined this rough patch. In 2022, he had a standout season, leading the MLB with 21 wins and earning a 10th-place finish in Cy Young voting.

The Braves are taking a calculated risk with the trade, as Kowar has shown promise but also has control issues. With a fastball that ranks in the 91st percentile for velocity, Kowar has the potential to make an impact once he refines his control.

Overall, this trade signifies a fresh start for both Wright and the Braves. Atlanta is making necessary adjustments to their pitching staff after a disappointing postseason, and Wright will have an opportunity to regain his ace status with the Royals once he’s fully recovered from his injury. As for the Braves, they are betting on Kowar’s upside while continuing their pursuit of pitching upgrades in the offseason. It will be interesting to see how this trade pans out for both teams in the long run.

