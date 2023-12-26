Kyle Richards Addresses Rumors of Mauricio Umansky’s New Girlfriend

Summary:

Is Kyle Richards Moving On?

After photos surfaced showing Mauricio Umansky cozying up to influencer Alexandria Wolfe during his extended stay in Aspen, fans have been buzzing with speculation about the state of Kyle Richards and Mauricio’s relationship. However, Kyle recently addressed the rumors and clarified the status of their separation.

When asked about Mauricio’s alleged new girlfriend, Kyle denied the claims, stating, “No, that’s not true.” Despite their separation, Kyle emphasized that Mauricio is “allowed to do what he wants.” While some may argue that Kyle has no right to be upset with Mauricio’s actions, she expressed her disappointment and acknowledged that the images circulating online must be hurtful.

Although the couple is currently going through a separation, their future remains unclear. It is evident that the unfolding drama in Aspen has added another layer of complexity to their relationship. Fans of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will undoubtedly be eager to see how this all plays out on the upcoming season.

The new season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is set to premiere on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 8/7c on Bravo.