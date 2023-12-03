Kyiv officials have accused Moscow of committing a war crime after a disturbing video surfaced on social media. The grainy footage appears to show several soldiers shooting two surrendering military personnel at point-blank range. The Ukrainian General Prosecutor’s Office claims that the soldiers in Russian uniforms executed unarmed servicemen who were surrendering.

The video, which has not been independently verified, depicts one soldier emerging from a foxhole with his hands raised in surrender and then lying on the ground. A second soldier follows suit, stumbling out and joining his comrade on the ground. The soldiers in Russian uniforms then appear to open fire, abruptly ending the video.

While the authenticity, date, and location of the video clip remain unverified, Kyiv wastes no time in denouncing the alleged act as a war crime. Russian officials have yet to respond to the accusations.

Russia has repeatedly denied committing war crimes throughout its 21-month-long conflict with Ukraine. However, Kyiv claims that Moscow regularly violates the rules of war.

When it comes to the treatment of surrendering soldiers, international humanitarian law clearly stipulates that they should be protected from harm and given fair treatment. The execution of surrendering soldiers is considered a violation of the Geneva Conventions.

The release of this video adds fuel to an already heated and protracted conflict. It deepens the divide between Kyiv and Moscow, further straining diplomatic efforts to restore peace in the region.

