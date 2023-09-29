Kentucky Attorney General Joins Coalition Supporting TikTok Ban

Attorney General Daniel Cameron of Kentucky has joined an 18-state coalition in an amicus brief to support a Montana law that bans the use of the social media app TikTok within the state. The coalition argues that TikTok poses privacy and public safety threats due to its ability to access users’ personal data and its potential connection to the Chinese government.

The attorneys general in their brief express support for Montana’s right to ban TikTok, stating that the state has a responsibility to protect its citizens’ health and privacy from foreign threats. They are urging the United States District Court for the District of Montana to uphold the law that bans TikTok in the state.

The risks associated with TikTok are highlighted in the brief, particularly its impact on children’s mental health. The frequent use of the app has been linked to higher rates of depression and anxiety among young users. The coalition stresses the importance of protecting vulnerable citizens.

Kentucky has already taken steps to limit the use of TikTok within the state. The General Assembly passed legislation earlier this year that prohibits TikTok from being used on any state government computer network or devices issued the state that can access the internet. The final vote in both the Senate and the House was overwhelmingly in favor of the ban.

By joining this coalition, Attorney General Cameron aims to ensure that states have the ability to protect their citizens from the potential harms associated with TikTok. The amicus brief marks a collective effort to address the risks posed the app and to safeguard the well-being of the public.

