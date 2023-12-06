Fans Yearn for Katrina Kaif’s Appearance on Koffee With Karan

Actor Vicky Kaushal recently shared pictures on his Instagram account with his Koffee With Karan partner, Kiara Advani, and host Karan Johar. The trio looked cheerful as they struck poses for the camera. Fans were quick to flood the comment section with their reactions, expressing their desire to see Vicky’s wife, Katrina Kaif, on the show as well.

Comments such as “Katrina k saath kyu nahi gaye (Why didn’t you go with Katrina?)” and “Koffee would’ve been better with @katrinakaif” stood out among others. Many fans also praised the coordinated black outfits of the stars, with comments like “Once you black, you never go back!” and “Vicky Kaushal you look dashing.”

While fans eagerly await the episode’s release, Vicky Kaushal continues to bask in the success of his recent movie, Sam Bahadur, where he portrays the character of Sam Manekshaw. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha and is now preparing for her upcoming project, Game Changer, alongside Ram Charan.

The popularity of Koffee With Karan lies not only in the candid conversations and behind-the-scenes anecdotes shared celebrity guests but also in the excitement it generates among fans. As viewers eagerly anticipate the episode featuring Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani, the conversation inevitably turns to the absence of Katrina Kaif from the show.

