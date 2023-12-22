Youthful Actors: Generational Differences in Approaching Roles

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty recently shared his views on the younger generation of actors and their reliance on social media for validation. While conversing with Ajay Devgn on the latest episode of “Koffee with Karan Season 8,” the duo discussed the contrast in how new performers approach accepting roles, reminiscing about a time when movie stars relied on their instincts rather than seeking approval on social media platforms.

Rohit noted that the younger actors tend to display a higher degree of insecurity and a greater need for validation from people they don’t personally know. Drawing from his observation, he speculated that this could possibly stem from the generation they were born into.

In response, Karan Johar accentuated how established actors like Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar navigate their roles based on their instincts. They are known to quickly grasp a film’s essence within minutes, showcasing their profound understanding of the storytelling process. On the other hand, the younger actors tend to adopt a more meticulous approach, insisting on detailed narrations and taking longer to respond. The immediate response characteristic of the older generation is missed in these cases.

