Varun Dhawan’s Admirer Revealed on Koffee With Karan: Aisha Sharma

During a recent episode of the popular talk show ‘Koffee with Karan’, actors Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra made an appearance, leaving no stone unturned when it came to spilling secrets. The trendy ‘Rapid Fire’ round had host Karan Johar asking Varun about his social media stalking habits and the name that popped up surprised everyone.

Varun, with a relaxed smile, revealed that he often finds himself browsing through the Instagram account of Aisha Sharma, the sister of actress-model Neha Sharma. His reasons? Varun acknowledged Aisha’s intriguing quotes, her dedication to fitness, and her undeniable beauty.

Aisha Sharma, who was tagged as Varun’s ‘stalking victim’ on the show, took to Instagram to express her gratitude. She shared a video clip of the particular segment on her Instagram story, playfully thanking Varun for mentioning her not once but twice. With a touch of sarcasm and humor, Aisha stated that Varun is simply being too kind and that she didn’t realize he was following the “coolest” Instagram account. She ended her message jokingly advising Varun to stay charming, as he always has been.

Not only did Aisha respond, but her sister Neha Sharma also showed her admiration for Varun. Neha took to her own Instagram story to express her love for the actor, stating that he is her favorite actor of this generation and that she now loves him even more.

Varun, being the gracious person he is, responded to Neha’s story with gratitude, thanking her for her kind words.

It remains to be seen if Varun’s unexpected revelation leads to a closer bond between him and the Sharma sisters. In the meantime, fans can eagerly anticipate Varun Dhawan’s upcoming projects, including his role in the Indian version of ‘Citadel’ alongside Samantha.