Social Media Influencer Kusha Kapila Reveals She Was Bullied into Sharing Divorce News

Social media influencer and actress Kusha Kapila recently made headlines when she announced her divorce from ex-husband Zorawar Ahluwalia. In a statement, she shared that they have amicably decided to part ways. However, months after the announcement, Kapila opened up about being bullied into sharing this news on her social media.

In an interview with India Today, Kapila revealed that she allotted a certain time of the day to process her emotions about the divorce but ultimately moved on with her life. She admitted, “I was honestly bullied into sharing my personal news. This is the first time I’m sharing that. I was 100% bullied into sharing it. But I’m glad I shared it on my own terms.”

Kapila explained that she wanted to have control over how and when she shared her personal news, and didn’t want information about her life to be shared without her consent. Despite the challenges, she expressed gratitude for being able to share the news in her own way.

The actress also addressed rumors of her dating actor Arjun Kapoor, which circulated online after her separation. On her Instagram broadcast channel, Kapila sarcastically mentioned the nonsense written about her and expressed her hope that her mother doesn’t come across it.

Currently, Kapila is enjoying success for her recent release “Thank You For Coming” alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi.

