Kusha Kapila Reveals Being Bullied for Sharing Divorce News on Social Media

Social media influencer and actress Kusha Kapila recently opened up about the bullying she faced after announcing her divorce from ex-husband Zorawar Ahluwalia. In a statement, Kapila explained that they had mutually decided to part ways as their goals and desires no longer aligned. However, she faced criticism and bullying for sharing this personal news on her social media platforms.

During an interview with India Today, Kapila shared that she allowed herself a specific time each day to process her emotions regarding the divorce. She emphasized the importance of moving on with life and focusing on other priorities. The actress also revealed that she felt pressured into sharing the news, stating, “But I’m glad I shared it on my own terms. I did not want anyone else sharing information about my life with the world, without consulting with me first.”

Months after the divorce announcement, unverified rumors began circulating that Kapila was dating Arjun Kapoor. While she did not directly address these rumors, she took to her Instagram broadcast channel to sarcastically comment on the constant nonsense written about her. She expressed hopes that her mother wouldn’t come across these rumors, as they have impacted her social life.

On the professional front, Kusha Kapila received positive reviews for her recent release ‘Thank You For Coming,’ in which she starred alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi.

Overall, Kapila’s experience highlights the challenges and scrutiny that individuals in the public eye face when sharing personal news on social media platforms. It serves as a reminder of the importance of setting boundaries and sharing information on one’s own terms.

