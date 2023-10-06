Kusha Kapila Opens Up About Online Bullying After Divorce Announcement

Actor and social media influencer Kusha Kapila recently shared her experience of being bullied online after announcing her separation from her husband, Zorawar Ahluwalia. At the India Today Conclave, Kapila discussed how she allocated a certain amount of time each day to grieve and reflect on her divorce. However, she emphasized the importance of moving on and focusing on other aspects of life. Kapila revealed that she was bullied into sharing her personal news but was glad she did it on her own terms.

Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Ahluwalia tied the knot in 2017 after dating for some time. They first noticed each other at a friend’s wedding and their relationship blossomed from there. However, they made the difficult decision to part ways, stating that their current desires and goals no longer aligned. Despite the separation, they still hold love and respect for the life they shared together.

In recent film-related news, Kapila appeared in “Thank You For Coming” alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, and others. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2023. She was also seen in Shilpa Shetty’s “Sukhee,” which was released the previous month and featured Chaitanya Chaudhary, Amit Sadh, and Kiran Kumar.

Online bullying is a serious issue that affects many individuals, including celebrities. It is important to address and work towards creating a safer and more respectful online environment for everyone.

