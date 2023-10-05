Indian Influencer Kusha Kapila Shares Experience of Online Bullying

Actor and social media influencer Kusha Kapila spoke about her experience of online bullying during a session at the India Today Conclave Mumbai 2023. Kapila revealed that she was bullied into sharing her personal news but later decided to take control of the narrative on her own terms.

She emphasized the importance of allowing oneself to express emotions and advised taking time off when needed. Kapila also criticized the concept of fake positivity and encouraged others to acknowledge and embrace their vulnerabilities.

Kapila’s personal life has been under scrutiny, with rumors of her dating Arjun Kapoor circulating on social media. However, she chose to focus on her professional work during the session.

The session, titled ‘What Women Want: Breaking Taboos on Female Pleasure and Desire,’ also featured other influential women in the entertainment industry, including Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, and Rhea Kapoor.

Rhea Kapoor, while discussing her movie ‘Thank You For Coming,’ stated that she drew inspiration from the funny women in her life. She expressed her love for working with women, highlighting their passion and unity in achieving common goals.

Bhumi Pednekar praised the film for breaking stereotypes and empowering women. She emphasized the importance of cinema in facilitating conversations and showcasing diverse perspectives. She also mentioned the positive impact the film had on her and her mother.

Shibani Bedi spoke about the supportive environment on set, emphasizing the camaraderie among the female cast members. She credited Bhumi Pednekar for setting a sisterly vibe that enhanced their collective energy.

When asked about dealing with trolls, Shehnaaz Gill advocated for ignoring negativity and changing societal judgments. She encouraged people to interact with others before forming opinions and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work with Rhea Kapoor.

In conclusion, Kapila highlighted that ‘Thank You For Coming’ delves deeper into women’s experiences and societal issues beyond the associations of sex and comedy. The film is set to be released on October 6, 2023, and marks Rhea Kapoor’s husband Karan Boolani’s directorial debut in Bollywood.

Sources:

– India Today Conclave Mumbai 2023

– Srimoyee Chowdhury, India Today