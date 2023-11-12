Apple Plans Extensive iPad Updates for 2024

Apple enthusiasts have eagerly awaited the release of updated iPad models in 2021, but have been left disappointed production delays and scheduling issues that prevented any updates this calendar year. However, renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shed light on Apple’s plans for the future, predicting a flurry of updates in 2024 that will revamp the entire iPad lineup.

Kuo speculates that Apple will make up for lost time introducing new models of iPad Air, including a larger 12.9-inch size option, iPad Pro with OLED displays, updates to the iPad mini, and a new generation of the cheapest entry-level iPad. While this news is undoubtedly exciting for Apple enthusiasts, Kuo does express some reservations about the sales projections.

Kuo estimates that Apple will ship approximately 52-54 million units in total, which marks a slight increase from the estimated 50 million units shipped this year. However, this figure still falls considerably short of the peak sales of 63 million units witnessed during the 2022 pandemic. Despite this, Apple fans can look forward to a myriad of enhancements in their favorite tablets.

In terms of the timeline, Kuo expects the updated iPad Air lineup to be released in the first quarter of 2024. This update will not only include the existing 10.9-inch model but will also introduce a new 12.9-inch variant. This news corroborates previous rumors surrounding the larger screen size option. Additionally, the iPad Air will utilize LCD display panels, albeit with an upgraded oxide backplane and enhanced chip performance.

Moving on to the second quarter of 2024, Apple plans to launch a new generation of iPad Pro models. These tablets will boast a redesigned chassis, the latest M3 chip, and an OLED display, a first for Apple tablets. The integration of OLED technology is expected to significantly enhance the display quality and power consumption of the iPad Pro.

Finally, in the latter half of 2024, Apple will update the more affordable iPad models. This includes refreshing the iPad mini and the base model iPad (11th generation). The current cheapest iPad, the iPad (9th generation), will also be discontinued the end of 2024, marking the completion of the transition to Lightning ports for the entire iPad lineup.

Apple’s plans for extensive updates in 2024 are sure to captivate the tech world and reinvigorate excitement among Apple enthusiasts. Stay tuned for further updates and prepare to experience a new era of iPad innovation.

