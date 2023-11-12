Apple Set to Revamp its iPad Lineup in 2024

After an unusual year without any updates to its iPad models, Apple is gearing up for an ambitious year of product releases in 2024. According to renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the tech giant plans to revamp its entire iPad lineup, introducing new models and game-changing features.

In the first quarter of 2024, Apple will unveil an updated range of iPad Air devices. This update will include a larger 12.9-inch size option, as well as an upgrade to the existing 10.9-inch model. Analysts speculate that the introduction of the 12.9-inch size confirms previous rumors in the supply chain. While the iPad Air will continue to use LCD display panels, Apple plans to enhance the user experience with a new oxide backplane and improved performance due to upgraded chips.

The second quarter of 2024 will witness the launch of the new generation iPad Pro models. Apple enthusiasts can look forward to a redesigned chassis, the latest M3 chip, and an OLED display — a first in the history of Apple tablets. The switch from mini-LED to OLED is expected to offer users a significant upgrade in display quality and power consumption.

In the latter half of the year, Apple is set to refresh the lower end of its tablet lineup. New versions of the iPad mini and the base model iPad (11th-generation) are expected to hit the market, offering improved performance and features. Interestingly, the current cheapest iPad on sale, the iPad (9th generation), will be discontinued the end of 2024, completing the transition to USB-C across the entire iPad lineup.

While these updates are highly anticipated, Kuo doesn’t expect a significant increase in unit sales. He estimates that Apple will ship around 52-54 million iPads, a slight increase from this year’s expected shipments of 50 million units. This is still considerably lower than the peak sales of 63 million during the pandemic in 2022.

With Apple’s strong focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, the iPad updates in 2024 are expected to once again raise the bar in the tablet market. Users can eagerly await the new features and enhanced performance offered these revamped devices.

