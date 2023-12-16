“Kung Fu Panda 4” Trailer Sets Records with Explosive Debut

The highly anticipated trailer for “Kung Fu Panda 4” has taken the internet storm, amassing a remarkable 142 million views across various platforms. This impressive feat has outshined the trailers of comparable titles like “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” “Minions 2,” “Sing 2,” and “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.” TikTok played a significant role in driving the trailer’s success, as it did for other major studio films such as “Inside Out 2” and “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.”

The return of beloved character Po, voiced Jack Black, has caused a frenzy among fans, propelling the “Kung Fu Panda 4” trailer to the top of YouTube’s trending page. Universal reports that the core viewing audience for the trailer was predominantly aged 25-34, indicating a strong following among young adults.

The trailer provides a glimpse into the upcoming film’s storyline, where Po prepares to retire as the Dragon Warrior and pass on the torch to a new generation. He sets out to train a cunning fox named Zhen, voiced Awkwafina, to become his worthy successor.

Excitingly, the voice cast for “Kung Fu Panda 4” includes notable additions such as Ke Huy Quan and Viola Davis, joining returning actors Dustin Hoffman, James Hong, Bryan Cranston, and Ian McShane. The film is directed Mike Mitchell and co-directed Stephanie Ma Stine, set to hit theaters on March 8, 2024, through the collaboration between DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures.

With its record-breaking debut, “Kung Fu Panda 4” is already building anticipation and proving to be a must-watch for fans of the franchise. Let the countdown to its release begin!