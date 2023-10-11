How to Watch Kulup Season 2 Online: Streaming Details and More

If you’re wondering how to watch Kulup Season 2 online, we’ve got you covered. The second season of this Turkish period drama series is now available for streaming on Netflix. With 10 episodes that started streaming on September 15, 2023, Kulup Season 2 picks up five years after the events of the first season.

Created Necati Şahin and Rana Denizer, the show explores themes of racism and discrimination with a candid approach. Matilda and Raşel, the main characters from season 1, are back. Although Raşel seemed to have let go of her resentment towards her mother, those feelings resurface as she remembers what happened to her father.

In season 2, Matilda and Çelebi, now a couple, run Club Istanbul together. Raşel, on the other hand, is haunted her past as she navigates the challenges of raising her daughter alone.

The cast includes Gökçe Bahadır as Matilda Aseo, Barış Arduç as “Fıstık” İsmet Denizer, Asude Kalebek as Raşel Aseo, and many more talented actors.

If you want to watch Kulup Season 2 online, you can do so on Netflix. Netflix is a popular and widely subscribed video-on-demand streaming service available in over 190 countries.

To watch the show on Netflix, follow these steps:

Visit netflix.com/signup Choose a payment plan Enter your email address and password to create an account Enter your payment method details

Netflix offers different plans, ranging from a cheaper option with ads to a premium plan with Ultra HD streaming and multiple device support. Choose the plan that suits your preferences and enjoy Kulup Season 2.

The synopsis of Kulup Season 2 is as follows: “In this moving period drama, a mother and her daughter face intolerance, betrayal, and toxic love as they seek to belong in a city beset turmoil.”

Get ready to delve into the gripping storylines and captivating performances of Kulup Season 2 on Netflix.

