Kulhad Pizza Owner Clears Air Over False Reports of Death

In recent days, the owners of Kulhad Pizza have been making headlines after an objectionable video of the couple went viral on social media. Sehaj Arora, one of the owners, had to address the false news of his death circulating on social media. Taking to his official social media account, Arora shared a video debunking the rumors and urging the public not to trust any interviews or news regarding his supposed suicide.

The controversy surrounding Arora and his wife Gurpreet Kaur arose after a private moment between them was leaked and spread online. This prompted several videos to surface, falsely claiming that Arora had taken his own life, leaving Kaur devastated. However, Arora pleaded with people to disregard these fake news stories and not contribute to the spread of misinformation on the internet.

Moreover, Arora revealed that he is currently facing political pressure to settle the matter. In an Instagram post, he called for support from the public and the media during this challenging time. He emphasized that he has no political backing and refused to give in to any attempts to force a resolution.

In a surprising turn of events, it was discovered that a woman who had previously worked at the Kulhad Pizza joint was responsible for making the video viral. The woman was reportedly seeking revenge after being fired from her job. Punjab Police have since apprehended her for her actions.

It is crucial to exercise caution and critical thinking when consuming information online. False reports and rumors can easily spread, causing harm and distress to those involved. This incident serves as a stark reminder to verify news sources and avoid participating in the dissemination of unverified information.

Sources:

– Kulhad Pizza Owner’s ‘Death’ Reports Go Viral On Social Media

– Image: Shutterstock