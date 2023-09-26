Proprietor of Kulhad Pizza Appeals for Support after Controversial Video

Sehaj Arora, one of the proprietors of the famous outlet Kulhad Pizza, has reached out to the public and media for support following the circulation of an objectionable video featuring him and his wife, Gurpreet Kaur. Arora took to Instagram to share his ordeal and requested that the video not be spread further. He emphasized that he has no support from any political party and asked for evidence before issuing any statements.

In his Instagram post, Arora stated that he lacks the energy and ability to make and release a video, but wanted to appeal to people not to judge without evidence. He also urged the media and public to help them get justice as they are going through tough times without any political support. Arora mentioned that the Police are conducting a proper investigation into the matter.

Arora claimed that he is being politically pressurized to settle the matter, but he refuses to succumb to the pressure as he has proof to support his claims. Additionally, the Jalandhar Police have arrested a woman in connection with the case. The woman, a former employee of Kulhad Pizza, allegedly made the video viral out of revenge after being fired from her job. She demanded Rs 20,000 to prevent the video from being shared, and when she didn’t receive the amount, she shared the explicit content online.

Previously, Arora accused YouTuber Karan Dutta of involvement in the incident, stating that the woman blackmailed him threatening to send the video to Dutta if he didn’t pay the ransom. Arora expressed the immense distress his family is experiencing and the impact it has had on his daily life.

Source: Not provided.