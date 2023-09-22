The Controversy Surrounding the Kulhad Pizza Private Video: Arrest Made and Allegations of a Mastermind

In the case of the leaked Kulhad Pizza couple’s private video, the Jalandhar Police have made an arrest. A 23-year-old woman named Soniya, who was reportedly a former employee of the couple, has been taken into custody. It is alleged that she was fired the couple, leading to her involvement in the blackmailing scheme.

The blackmailing was carried out through a fake Instagram profile, where the blackmailer demanded a sum of Rs 20,000 in exchange for not publicly releasing the video. The Jalandhar Police managed to trace the woman through the account number provided for the money transfer.

Although the arrest has been made, the owner of Kulhad Pizza, Sehaj, claims that the true mastermind behind the video’s leak is still at large. Sehaj states that the arrested woman does not possess the technical knowledge or reach to make the video go viral on such a large scale. To support his claim, Sehaj shared the Instagram message from the blackmailer during a video statement.

Sehaj also raises doubts about the authenticity of the leaked video, questioning the motives and actions of the trolls involved. Furthermore, he emphasizes that no one willingly wants their private video to become public, and that he had reported the blackmailing to the police 15 days prior.

The situation for the Kulhad Pizza couple is dire, as Sehaj’s wife recently underwent an operation, adding to the stress caused the leaked video. Sehaj expresses his frustration and devastation, stating that their lives have been ruined, and everything they worked for has been destroyed.

The investigation into the Kulhad Pizza private video controversy is ongoing, with the authorities working to uncover the whole truth behind the leak. Further actions will be taken the police to ensure justice is served.

Sources:

– ACP Nirmal Singh

– Kulhad Pizza owner Sehaj

– Jalandhar Police

Note: This article is a creative summary of the source article and does not contain any URLs or quoted content.