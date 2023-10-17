Watch and Stream Kuch Kuch Hota Hai on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is a beloved 1998 Indian Hindi-language romantic drama film written and directed Karan Johar. The story revolves around Rahul Khanna (played Shah Rukh Khan) and the two girls in his life: Anjali Sharma (Kajol), his best friend from college, and Tina Malhotra (Rani Mukerji), the principal’s daughter. Rahul and Anjali are inseparable until Tina arrives, and Rahul falls in love with her, leaving Anjali heartbroken and deciding to leave college.

If you’re wondering how to watch and stream Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, you’re in luck! The film is available on popular streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Watch Kuch Kuch Hota Hai on Netflix

To watch Kuch Kuch Hota Hai on Netflix, you can follow these simple steps:

Visit the Netflix website at netflix.com/signup Choose a payment plan based on your preferences: $6.99 per month (standard with Ads)

$15.49 per month (Standard)

$19.99 per month (Premium) Create an account using your email address and password Enter your preferred payment method Start streaming Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and other movies and TV shows offered Netflix

Netflix offers different plans, each with its own benefits. The Standard Plan provides ad-free streaming, the ability to download content on two supported devices, and the option to add an extra member who doesn’t live in the same household. The Premium Plan offers similar features but with support for four simultaneous streams in Ultra HD and the option to add up to two additional members who don’t live in the same household.

Watch Kuch Kuch Hota Hai on Amazon Prime Video

If you prefer streaming on Amazon Prime Video, here’s what you need to do:

Go to the Amazon Prime Video website Sign in or create an Amazon account Sign up for a Prime Video membership: $14.99 per month or $139 per year with an Amazon Prime membership

$8.99 per month for a standalone Prime Video membership Start streaming Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and other movies and TV shows available on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is part of the larger Amazon Prime membership, which offers various benefits like fast shipping and exclusive sales. However, you can also choose to subscribe to Prime Video separately.

The synopsis of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is as follows: “Per her mother’s last wish, an 8-year-old girl sets out to reunite her father with his college best friend who was in love with him.”

Note: The availability of streaming services mentioned in this article may change over time. The information provided is accurate at the time of writing.

